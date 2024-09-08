Sreekanth Chetlur leaves Shoppers Stop, joins Saudi based Nice as Chief Ecommerce & Marketplace Officer

Chetlur will be starting his new role today

New Delhi: Retail marketplace and e-commerce expert Sreekanth Chetlur leaves Mumbai-based department store chain Shoppers Stop and joins Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-based United Homeware Company – Nice, a homeware brand as its Chief E-commerce and Marketplace Officer, Chetlur confirmed to IndiaRetailing.

“Immense gratitude for the time spent at Shoppers Stop, was fortunate to build and scale the Digital business ground up and make it the top OmniChannel business of the country within the Fashion and Lifestyle domain,” said Chetlur.

“As I pursue a new journey, I couldn’t be more excited to move back to the Middle East and join a team which is brilliant at what they do, a massive opportunity to build and scale the business in the Kingdom which is going through major transformations,” he added.

With over 15 years of expertise in digital, e-commerce, and omnichannel operations, Sreekanth Chetlur has navigated diverse retail, logistics, real estate, and FMCG industries. His leadership roles in start-ups and multi-billion-dollar enterprises across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India have equipped him with the skills to drive exceptional customer experiences and craft innovative solutions to address practical challenges.

Chetlur’s strengths span areas like e-commerce, omnichannel, product strategy, digital marketing, communication, content production, process improvement, design thinking, agile team building, and entrepreneurship.

At Shoppers Stop, a company established in 1991 and operating over 107 department stores across more than 56 cities, Chetlur played a critical role in leading the retailer’s transition into the digital world, ensuring that the brand’s in-store success is mirrored in its online ventures.

Founded in 2011 by Al Fozan Holding Company, Nice is a brand in the Saudi retail homeware sector. It has quickly established itself as a leading manufacturer and retailer of household items across the Kingdom.

Nice showrooms, located in six cities across Saudi Arabia’s Central, Eastern, and Western provinces, provide a shopping experience for both traditional and modern Saudi homes.

The wide product range spans kitchenware, tableware, tea and coffee sets, furniture, décor, bedroom and bathroom essentials, helping families furnish their homes with style and elegance at affordable prices.