Partnering with like-minded brands builds trust and expands our reach: Shreedha Singh of TAC

How D2C brand The Ayurveda Co. harnesses the transformative power of Ayurveda and modern science to offer high-performance Ayurvedic products

The inspiration behind The Ayurveda Co. (TAC) comes from Shreedha Singh’s battle with Urticaria, a persistent skin condition she struggled with for nearly three years, trying countless remedies without success. This challenging journey led her to discover the transformative power of Ayurveda and the need for high-performance Ayurvedic products that seamlessly blend ancient wisdom with modern science. Motivated by their own experiences, Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava founded TAC in June 2021, with a mission to create high-quality, clinically-tested products that bring the benefits of Ayurveda to today’s discerning consumers, making them modern, effective, and accessible.

The USP

What sets the brand apart is its commitment to delivering products made with high-performance Ayurveda that are backed by modern science and formulated with high-quality natural ingredients.

“We convey our unique value proposition through transparency by sharing in-depth information about our ingredients and their benefits. We position ourselves as Ayurveda experts while ensuring our products are accessible and affordable. To stay connected with modern consumers, we offer community engagement and a dosha quiz on our website, allowing them to interact with our team of experts and better understand their concerns and tailored solutions,” explained Shreedha Singh, who is also the company’s CEO.

Product Offerings

TAC offers a wide range of skincare, haircare, and wellness products enriched with active ingredients. Hero ingredients like Kumkumadi, Eladi, Methi, Rosemary, and Bakuchiol are at the forefront of the formulations, known for their efficacy in addressing specific concerns such as hyperpigmentation, acne, dandruff, hair fall, and anti-ageing.

Target Audience

The brand’s primary target is men and women aged between 22 and 45 years. The brand’s extensive market research has revealed that there is a growing demand for high-performance Ayurveda, especially among tier 1 & 2 cities.

“To cater to their needs, we focus on creating multi-functional products that fit their busy lifestyles, combining the authenticity and effectiveness of high-performance Ayurveda with potent formulation,” said Singh.

“For instance, people between the ages of 22 to 32 often struggle with issues like acne and pigmentation, while those in older age brackets tend to focus more on signs of ageing. Additionally, our target audience frequently deals with hair-related concerns such as dandruff and hair fall. Our goal was to address these diverse needs with solutions backed by modern science, setting our products apart from others in the market,” she added further.

Safety & Sustainability

Each stage of product development involves rigorous safety and quality checks to ensure the highest standards. Ingredients are ethically sourced, tested for purity, and subjected to strict quality control measures. Furthermore, the products undergo clinical testing and are certified by the Ministry of AYUSH, FDI, and GMP, guaranteeing that they are effective, gentle, toxin-free, vegan, and suitable for all skin types.

“Sustainability is a journey for us, and we remain committed to refining our practices to reduce our environmental footprint while delivering high-quality, effective products,” said Singh.

The brand incorporates sustainability into every aspect of product development. It ensures that ingredients are ethically sourced and 100% vegan. “Additionally, we are continuously striving to improve our packaging by exploring and integrating recyclable plastics wherever possible,” she added.

Brand Visibility

TAC focuses on digital marketing channels, including social media, email, and WhatsApp marketing, alongside content marketing driven by Ayurveda experts and dermatologists. The key platforms for the brand are Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Pinterest, which it uses to build brand awareness and enhance audience engagement.

“We collaborate with influencers who share our brand values to amplify our message and connect with new audiences through authentic endorsements. We also leverage insights from our in-house Ayurveda experts to create valuable, expert-driven content,” said Singh.

The brand is further exploring collaborations with Ayurvedic wellness influencers, beauty experts, and even wellness retreats. “Partnering with like-minded brands and personalities allows us to reach a wider audience and further build trust and credibility within the community,” added Singh.

Growth strategy

The brand focuses on attracting new customers as it already experiences good retention with a return customer rate of 30-40%.

“In the last financial year, we experienced a remarkable 73% growth, driven largely by a robust customer acquisition strategy. While attracting new customers plays a key role in our revenue, our focus on delivering high-quality, effective products is helping us build a loyal customer base that continues to support our sustained growth,” said Singh.

The brand aims to focus on direct-to-consumer (D2C) online sales through the website and popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart.

“In addition, we are exploring offline partnerships with select retail outlets to expand our reach in north and west India. We are already shipping across the globe and are focused on expanding Ayurveda internationally. Our goal is to create a seamless omnichannel experience for our customers, ensuring convenience regardless of where they shop,” explained Singh.

It currently has a presence in Nepal.

Customer Experience

TAC is committed to delivering exceptional customer service through a dedicated outreach team trained to handle inquiries, complaints, and returns with empathy and efficiency. With transparent return policies, the team works closely with customers to resolve any issues promptly, aiming for a resolution within 48 hours, ensuring satisfaction with the products.

“To build a loyal community, our focus is on creating meaningful relationships with our customers. We engage with them through personalized content, wellness tips, and regular interaction on social media platforms. We actively encourage feedback through WhatsApp and Quora communities in the form of reviews, surveys, and direct communication to understand their evolving needs,” explained Singh.

“Our strategies include exclusive product previews and customer-centric campaigns that reward engagement. We take customer feedback seriously, using it to continuously improve our products and services, ensuring that our community feels heard, valued, and connected to our brand journey,” concluded Singh.

Did you know?