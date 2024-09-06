Starbucks opens India’s first coffee experiential store

The new Starbucks store is located at Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its first-ever coffee experiential store in India, located at Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi, according to a company press release on Friday.

The new store offers a selection of sixteen specialty coffees from around the world, along with an exclusive lineup of beverages inspired by Indian flavours from states like Kerala, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya.

Additionally, customers can personalise their coffee in various ways. For the first time in India, Starbucks will also introduce the AeroPress brewing method, allowing customers to experience coffee brewed using this technique.

“The launch of our first coffee experiential store in New Delhi, our first store among many upcoming similar stores in the country, represents our celebration of Indian coffee heritage through variety, artistry and food theatre, complimented by a host of international coffee offerings,” said Sushant Dash, chief executive officer at Starbucks India.

The new store will be open to the public from 8 AM to 11 PM on all days of the week.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Today, it operates over 445 stores across the country.

Starbucks is aggressively expanding its retail presence in India, with plans to reach 1,000 stores by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, according to the company’s official website.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

Starbucks is expanding its presence with more specialty stores in India. It recently opened its first pet-friendly store in India, located at Jaipur, first-ever store within a court in India at Delhi High Court and its first store in a metro station at the Western Express Highway metro station in Mumbai.

The company also unveiled its first certified Greener store in India located in Punjab, which was awarded the Greener Store of the Year in the Asia Pacific region.