Fashion retailer Cantabil crosses 550 store mark

The company recently opened four new stores in Delhi, bringing its total number of stores in the Delhi NCR region to over 90

Bengaluru: Indian apparel brand Cantabil Retail India Ltd. has crossed the 550 store mark across the country with the launch of four new stores in Delhi, according to a company press release on Thursday.

The brand’s new outlets are located in Moti Nagar (2,007 sq. ft.), Kamla Nagar (3,850 sq. ft.), Sagarpur (550 sq. ft.), and Lajpat Nagar (1,990 sq. ft.). With these additions, the company now operates over 90 stores across Delhi NCR.

Cantabil stores offer a range of clothing for men, women, and kids, along with activewear and footwear.

“Crossing the 550-store milestone is a proud moment for us,” said Deepak Bansal, director, Cantabil Retail India. “The opening of these stores marks a significant step in our expansion strategy as we continue to grow our presence across the country.”

Established in 2000, Cantabil has a presence in 20 states and more than 250 cities across India. The company started with men’s apparel in 2000, ventured into women’s wear in 2007, introduced a kids’ line in 2018, and further diversified into athleisure wear and shoes in 2023.

In addition to offline stores, the brand retails through its own shopping website, Cantabilshop.com and e-commerce marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Nykaa, TataCLiQ, and Amazon.