Mila Beaute sets sights on Rs 100 crore revenue, aims to hit 1 million consumers by 2025: MD Saahil Nayar

Currently, the cosmetics brand is operating with a revenue run rate of approximately Rs 50 crore and a consumer base of around half a million across India

Bengaluru: Mila Beaute, a newly launched beauty brand and brainchild of former Swiss Beauty chief executive officer Saahil Nayar and Milap Cosmetics’ Sachin and Keshav Chadha, is projecting a revenue of Rs 100 crore within the next 12 months.

Currently, the brand is operating at a revenue run rate of approximately Rs 50 crore. It also has a consumer base of about half a million across India.

Mila Beaute is the rebranded avatar of Milap Cosmetics, a Delhi-based cosmetics brand established in 1985 by Ravi Chadha. Nayar is serving as co-founder and managing director of Mila Beaute, with the Chadha’s sons are directors.

“With Mila Beaute, we aim to create an affordable luxury brand that is accessible to the average Indian middle-class consumer,” Nayar told IndiaRetailing. “Our target is to grow our consumer base to one million within a year span.”

The company presently has a retail presence in general trade with over 10,000 counters across India and aims to increase this number to 20,000 by the end of FY25.

Its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website was launched in August, and products will soon be available on e-commerce marketplaces such as Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, Myntra, Meesho, and quick-commerce platforms like Zepto, Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

“Our current sales distribution is 80% offline and 20% online, and we aim to shift this balance to 60% offline and 40% online in the coming years,” Nayar said.

Exclusive offline stores are also in the pipeline for Mila Beaute. “Over the next two years, we plan to open around 20 exclusive stores pan India, focusing on tier-two cities and beyond, with a preference for standalone kiosks in malls,” he added.

One of the brand’s top strategic priorities involves a differentiated approach for each region. “India is diverse with many distinct markets, so you can’t rely on the same product, shade, or even marketing content across the board,” said Nayar.

It is spending at least 20% of its revenue on marketing.

At present, East and South India are seeing higher traction for Mila Cosmetics, with cities including Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi leading the way.

“Kerala and Bengaluru, in particular, are doing exceptionally well. Last week, we saw nearly 50,000 pieces sold in Kerala alone through retail counters and general trade. Gujarat and Kolkata are also showing positive movement,” Nayar said.

To start with, the New Delhi-headquartered brand introduced 34 stock keeping units (SKUs) across face, eyes, lips, and nails. An additional 20-22 products will be launched over the next three quarters.

“Rather than introducing new categories, we are focusing on deepening the ones we currently offer. Soon, we will be introducing makeup accessories and tools, as well as new products like eyeshadows, highlighters, contours, and bronzers,” added Nayar.

For now, the brand’s manufacturing takes place in North Delhi. A new 36,000 sq. ft. factory is being established in Manesar, with a manufacturing capacity of 3 million units per month.