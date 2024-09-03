Nykd by Nykaa, Snitch, Berrylush, Boult, Lovechild Masaba weamong India’s D2C Stars

India D2C Awards 2024 felicitates India’s next-generation consumer brands

Mumbai: The final day of the India D2C Summit 2024 witnessed an astounding evening of the India D2C Awards 2024 powered by Broadway, recognising some of India’s most innovative digital-first consumer brands across multiple consumption categories.

The awards ceremony received nominations from 150+ brands, contesting to be acknowledged as among the most powerful D2C brands. With over 20 award categories, nominations forms were evaluated by an illustrious jury panel with attention on focus areas such as innovation, topline growth, expansion, product differentiation, tech deployment and more.

Sharing his thoughts on the India D2C Awards 2024 powered by Broadway, Bhavesh Pitroda, Group CEO & Director, IMAGES Group, stated, “It has truly been an incredible experience to host the scores of brands, enablers and participants at the 2-day India D2C Summit 2024 presented by Broadway. As the grand finale of this exciting congregation, the India D2C Awards 2024 acknowledged the stunning innovations and far-reaching strategies deployed by many of India’s most promising D2C brands. Our congratulations go out to all the awardees and as well as to the finalists at this spectacular awards ceremony.”

Awardees’ List:

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Womenswear

Winner – Berrylush

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Innerwear

Winner – Nykd by Nykaa

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Menswear

Winner – Snitch

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Fashion Accessories

Winner – Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Footwear

Winner – Bacca Bucci

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Activewear & Casual Wear

Winner – Aero Armour

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Ethnic wear

Winner – Suta

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Beauty & Personal Care

Winner – Juicy Chemistry

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Health & Wellness

Winner – Sirona

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Food

Winner – True Elements

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Beverages

Winner – Vahdam India

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Home & Office Improvement

Winner – MecTURING

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Leisure & Gifts

Winner – IGP

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Specialty Category

Winner – Boult

IMAGES Most Admired Subscription-Based D2C Brand of the Year

Winner – DrinkPrime

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Launch of the Year

Winner – Sereko for Brand Launch

Winner – Conscious Mithaiwala for Offline Store Launch

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Marketing & Promotions

Winner – Neeman’s

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Omni-Channel Capability

Winner – Nykd by Nykaa

IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Innovation

Winner – Nu: Beat for Packaging Innovation

Winner – Lovechild Masaba for Product Innovation

IMAGES Award for Excellence in D2C Cross-Border Commerce

Winner – Coffeeza

The India D2C Summit is India’s most powerful annual D2C intelligence event, featuring over 2,000+ attendees and a star-studded lineup of 100+ expert speakers from India’s booming D2C & eCommerce ecosystem.

IMAGES Group is the biggest retail intelligence organization in South Asia and the Middle East, whose numerous properties and brands work as the impetus for the productive development of present-day retail through information stage initiatives. The Group’s knowledge platforms incorporate print and online reportage, research reviews, and significant yearly business occasions with Conferences, master classes and Workshops serving multiple verticals/fragments/tasks of retail and D2C organizations.