Nykd by Nykaa, Snitch, Berrylush, Boult, Lovechild Masaba weamong India’s D2C Stars

India D2C Awards 2024 felicitates India’s next-generation consumer brands
Mumbai: The final day of the India D2C Summit 2024 witnessed an astounding evening of the India D2C Awards 2024 powered by Broadway, recognising some of India’s most innovative digital-first consumer brands across multiple consumption categories.
The awards ceremony received nominations from 150+ brands, contesting to be acknowledged as among the most powerful D2C brands. With over 20 award categories, nominations forms were evaluated by an illustrious jury panel with attention on focus areas such as innovation, topline growth, expansion, product differentiation, tech deployment and more.
Sharing his thoughts on the India D2C Awards 2024 powered by Broadway, Bhavesh Pitroda, Group CEO & Director, IMAGES Group, stated, “It has truly been an incredible experience to host the scores of brands, enablers and participants at the 2-day India D2C Summit 2024 presented by Broadway. As the grand finale of this exciting congregation, the India D2C Awards 2024 acknowledged the stunning innovations and far-reaching strategies deployed by many of India’s most promising D2C brands. Our congratulations go out to all the awardees and as well as to the finalists at this spectacular awards ceremony.”
Awardees’ List:
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Womenswear
Winner – Berrylush
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Innerwear
Winner – Nykd by Nykaa
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Menswear
Winner – Snitch
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Fashion Accessories
Winner – Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Footwear
Winner – Bacca Bucci
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Activewear & Casual Wear
Winner – Aero Armour
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Ethnic wear
Winner – Suta
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Beauty & Personal Care
Winner – Juicy Chemistry
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Health & Wellness
Winner – Sirona
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Food
Winner – True Elements
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Beverages
Winner – Vahdam India
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Home & Office Improvement
Winner – MecTURING
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Leisure & Gifts
Winner – IGP
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Specialty Category
Winner – Boult
IMAGES Most Admired Subscription-Based D2C Brand of the Year
Winner – DrinkPrime
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Launch of the Year
Winner – Sereko for Brand Launch
Winner – Conscious Mithaiwala for Offline Store Launch
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Marketing & Promotions
Winner – Neeman’s
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Omni-Channel Capability
Winner – Nykd by Nykaa
IMAGES Most Admired D2C Brand of the Year: Innovation
Winner – Nu: Beat for Packaging Innovation
Winner – Lovechild Masaba for Product Innovation
IMAGES Award for Excellence in D2C Cross-Border Commerce
Winner – Coffeeza
The India D2C Summit is India’s most powerful annual D2C intelligence event, featuring over 2,000+ attendees and a star-studded lineup of 100+ expert speakers from India’s booming D2C & eCommerce ecosystem.
IMAGES Group is the biggest retail intelligence organization in South Asia and the Middle East, whose numerous properties and brands work as the impetus for the productive development of present-day retail through information stage initiatives. The Group’s knowledge platforms incorporate print and online reportage, research reviews, and significant yearly business occasions with Conferences, master classes and Workshops serving multiple verticals/fragments/tasks of retail and D2C organizations.