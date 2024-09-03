Blinkit live in Kochi now

The quick commerce platform’s first Kochi store is located in Kaloor

New Delhi: Gurugram-based quick commerce platform Blinkit has extended its service to the city of Kochi in Kerala, a social media post by a top company official said on Tuesday.

“Blinkit is now live in Kochi and just in time for Onam. Our first store is located in Kaloor and will be serving Kaloor Stadium, Palarivattom, Jawahar Nagar and other nearby areas,” said Albinder Dhindsa, founder, of Blinkit. “And we’ve got amazing local brands like Milma Milk, Ajmi Puttu Podi and Eastern Masalas onboard already. Will be launching more stores soon to increase coverage in the city!.”

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers India, was established in 2013 and is headquartered in Gurgaon. In 2022, the company was acquired by Zomato in an all-stock transaction valued at ₹4,447 crore. Today, Blinkit operates hundreds of franchise stores across 27 Indian cities, which are owned and managed by local entrepreneurs.

The Blinkit app, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, provides entrepreneurs with real-time, weekly, and monthly insights into critical business metrics and customer concerns. It also offers visibility into store team attendance and performance, ensuring a transparent system for accurate and timely payouts.

The company recently launched its services in cities like Bathinda, Punja; Haridwar, Uttarakhand and Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

Kochi located in the Ernakulam district is a port city on the southwest coast of India, nestled in the state of Kerala. Known as the “Queen of the Arabian Sea,” Cochin boasts a blend of history, culture, and modernity.

The city is a melting pot of traditions, with influences from the Portuguese, Dutch, and British colonial eras evident in its architecture, cuisine, and lifestyle.

The city is also home to over 10 prominent malls like Lulu Mall and Oberon Mall.