Meesho appoints Mohit Rajani as Chief Product Officer

Bengaluru: Indian e-commerce marketplace Meesho has appointed former Meta executive Mohit Rajani as its chief product officer (CPO), according to a company press release on Monday. Rajani succeeds Kirti Varun Avasarala, who served in the role for the past four years.

In his new role, Rajani will lead Meesho’s product organisation, overseeing the product management, design, and analytics teams.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rajani to the Meesho family,” said Vidit Aatrey, founder of Meesho. “His leadership will be instrumental in driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience and building a world class product organisation as we continue to scale our platform.”

Before joining Meesho, Rajani held leadership roles at global tech giants such as Carta, Meta, and Google. Most recently, at Carta, he managed the product portfolio and spearheaded initiatives like international expansion and generative AI-enabled products. At Meta, he led the monetisation efforts for Messenger, and before that, he was part of the core team at Instagram responsible for launching ads and business products.

“I have long admired Meesho’s transformative impact on e-commerce in India,” said Rajani. “I am excited to work with Meesho’s talented team to build innovative solutions that empower millions of Indians.”

Recently, Meesho appointed four independent directors to its board including Kalpana Morparia, Hari S Bhartia, Surojit Chatterjee, and Rohit Bhagat. Read more about it here.

Founded in 2015 by IIT Delhi graduates Sanjeev Barnwal and Aatrey, Softbank-backed Meesho has a vision to enable 100 million small businesses. The company provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs, and individual entrepreneurs, access to millions of customers, a platform of 30 categories, pan-India logistics, payment services, and customer support capabilities to run their businesses on the Meesho ecosystem.