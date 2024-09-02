The womenswear retailer ended the previous fiscal year with around Rs 108 crore in revenue and is aiming for a monthly run rate of approximately Rs 16-17 crore in the coming months

Bengaluru: New-Delhi-based womenswear brand Latin Quarters aims to achieve a revenue run rate of Rs 200 crore by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2026, a top company official told IndiaRetailing. The retailer closed the previous year (FY24) with approximately Rs 108 crore.

“Currently, our revenue run rate is around Rs 130-132 crore. To reach Rs 200 crore in 18 months, we need to achieve a monthly run rate of about Rs16-17 crore in the coming months,” said Rahul Bhalla, chief executive officer of Latin Quarters.

Founded in 2006, as an offline brand, Latin Quarters competes within the Western wear segment, offering a range of products including apparel, jewellery, and handbags. The brand’s price range starts at Rs 1,699 and extends up to Rs 7,499, catering to an age group of 24 to 40 years.

The company that began its journey with its first store at Square One Mall in Saket, New Delhi, today, has 23 exclusive stores and a presence in over 400 department stores, including Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Lifestyle, and Centro. Online, it sells through its own website (latin-quarters.com) as well as on marketplaces like Myntra, Nykaa, and Ajio.

“We predominantly operate offline, with 90% of our revenue generated through our offline channels.” Bhalla added. “Online sales will continue to grow, potentially by around 10%, but I don’t foresee them replacing offline retail anytime soon, especially in the category we operate in.”

On average, the brand sells over one lakh garments each month through both its offline and online channels.

In terms of retail expansion, Latin Quarters adopts a balanced approach, combining both exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and shop-in-shops.

“Retailing through department stores plays a crucial role in our strategy. It enables us to expand into smaller tier-3 and tier-4 cities, broadening our geographic reach across the country.” he added.

The brand is not pursuing aggressive EBO expansion. “Instead of fixating on achieving a specific number of stores, such as 50 or a 100, we prioritise quality over quantity with specific targets for certain cities. By the end of this year, we will have two new stores and two renovated ones.” Bhalla said.

The majority of its stores are situated in malls. “Considering the varied weather conditions across the country—whether it’s extreme heat, cold, or frequent rain—malls offer a significant advantage. While high streets will remain important, I believe the future will increasingly centre around malls,” added Bhalla.

The fashion retailer is also in discussions to launch its products in the Middle East market by the next FY, likely aiming for an offline entry.

In the past six to eight months, the brand has seen increased traction in the South and East regions, while the West and North have encountered some challenges.

“In the South, profitability has increased due to lower discounting and a consumer preference for higher-quality products over discounted ones. This shift has made the South of India—including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam—more profitable for the brand,” he said.

Each year, Latin Quarters refreshes its collection eight times and introduces 250 new styles to its existing product lineup. Depending on the size of the store, it typically carries around 1,200 to 1,800 stock keeping units (SKUs).

The retailer doesn’t plan to venture into major new categories like men’s or kids’ apparel, but it does intend to introduce more subcategories within its existing collection, such as leisurewear and occasion wear, in the near future.

The company allocates up to 3% of its revenue for all marketing efforts, including both above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) strategies.

“We are tailoring our marketing campaigns to be more region-specific, currently placing emphasis on the East, then shifting our focus to Diwali celebrations in the North, and ultimately concentrating on Christmas promotions nationwide,” Bhalla said.