Indian consumers prefer ‘offers’ faster online than offline: Report

Bengaluru: As many as 86% of online consumers in India are willing to take up offers while the offline offer uptake stands at 60%, according to a report by marketing data and analytics company Kantar.

The research reveals that online buyers are more price sensitive and avail more offers compared to offline buyers, hence the importance for marketers to optimise discount and promotion offers considering channel dynamics.

Brand reputation dominates as the primary factor when it comes to selecting a digital payment instrument, standing at the highest while other parameters such as ‘interest on earning’, ‘platform fee and charges’ and ‘cashbacks on all transactions’, lags behind.

“India’s online shopper base is to be the second largest globally by 2030, with nearly 500-600 million shoppers, as per Invest India,” said Soumya Mohanty, managing director – insights division, Kantar – South Asia. “To capitalise this massive growth and be future-ready, it becomes even more important to listen to what consumers want from your category, brand and those you partner with.

The report indicates that, for consumers, delivery options and charges are the most important when choosing an e-commerce platform, followed by discounts and delivery speed. While consumers may appreciate having numerous services and features on the app, they are only willing to pay for those that address an unmet need or provide a clear, tangible benefit

Moreover, the report points out that when consumers make decisions on digital platforms, they weigh priced offers against free services and content. Therefore, when designing and pricing subscription packages, offer bundles, or monetising services in digital commerce, it’s crucial for brands to recognise free online services as genuine competitors.

The report also notes that loyalty program subscribers anticipate more substantial tangible rewards compared to regular users, with these expectations varying by category.