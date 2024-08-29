Puma elevates Indrajeet Sen to the global role of Sr VP of sourcing

Indrajeet Sen, the current vice president of sourcing and development – footwear at Puma, will be promoted to senior vice president – sourcing and take over the responsibilities of the chief sourcing officer role

Bengaluru: Multinational sportswear brand Puma has elevated Indrajeet Sen to the global role of senior vice president – sourcing and he will take over the operational responsibilities of the chief sourcing officer role, an internal email of the German company revealed.

Sen will assume the new role on 1 October this year. He is currently working as vice president of sourcing and development – footwear at Puma.

The Indian-born Sen is promoted to the global position after Puma’s chief sourcing officer Anne-Laure Descours has decided not to extend her contract with the company and will leave the management board at the end of 2024, an internal Puma email reviewed by IndiaRetailing showed.

“Descours intends to dedicate more time to her personal interests and continue her professional focus in the fields of sustainability after more than 35 years in the industry,” said Arne Freundt, chief executive officer of Puma said in the email his assistant sent out to some top Puma executives. “I am more than happy that she will stay a member of the Puma family and support us on our sustainability strategy and execution as an external advisor.”

Descours joined Puma in 2012 and became a member of the board in February 2019.

In his new position, Sen will globally oversee footwear, apparel, and accessories sourcing and development. He will report directly to chief product officer Maria Valdes, whose responsibility will now be end-to-end: from product creation to production, the email revealed.

“Sen has been an integral part in the development of Puma’s new supply chain strategy and he successfully reshaped and diversified Puma’s sourcing landscape. We strongly believe he is the right person to lead our sourcing organisation,” added Freundt in his email.

Sen joined Puma in 2016 from Deichmann and has worked in several roles in the company.

“We believe that our new setup, aligning sourcing and development directly with Valdes’ product team – who is already in touch with sourcing on a daily basis – will ensure even faster decision-making,” the CEO said in his email. “We continue to be committed to building strong and long-term relationships in the supply chain, based on trust, transparency, and collaboration.”

Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler, Puma is a multinational corporation that designs and manufactures athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. The German-based group owns the brands Puma, Cobra Golf, and stichd (a brand for fashion essentials, fanwear and lifestyle) distributing its products in more than 120 countries and employing over 20,000 people worldwide.