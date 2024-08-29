Register Now
Amitabh Bachchan’s family office buys stake in Swiggy: Reports

The stake has been picked up through the purchase of shares from the company’s employees and early investors, according to media reports

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s family office is believed to have picked up a minor stake in IPO-bound food-delivery and quick-commerce platform Swiggy.

The stake has been picked up through the purchase of shares from the company’s employees and early investors, according to media reports.

When contacted, Swiggy declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Bachchan could not be reached for comment.

In April this year, Swiggy received shareholders’ approval for an initial public offering to raise Rs 10,414 crore fund through the issue of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale.

