Travel brand Mokobara enters Punjab

Located at Nexus Mall, Amritsar, the new Mokobara store marks the brand’s 13th store across the country

Bengaluru: Travel and lifestyle brand Mokobara has made its debut in Punjab, by opening its first store in the state, located at Nexus Mall in Amritsar, as per a social media post by a company official on Tuesday.

“We are excited to share that we have just launched our 13th store at Nexus Amritsar, marking our exciting debut in Punjab,” Ayushi Yadav, head of business development at Mokobara said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, while sharing the pictures of the new store.

Mokobara was founded in early 2020 by Sangeet Agarwal and Navin Parwal as a direct-to-consumer (D2C) online luggage brand. The Bengaluru-based retailer offers products including travel bags, briefcases, totes, slings, wallets and accessories.

The company marked its entry into brick-and-mortar retail in May 2023 with the launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. In December 2023, the brand made its debut in North India with the launch of its first store in Gurugram.

Apart from its physical stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Mumbai, Amritsar, and Pune, the brand also retails through its e-commerce platform and other online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and Nykaa.

In October 2023, the internet-first luggage brand raised $3.6 million in funding from Saama Capital, Sauce VC, and Alteria Capital. Earlier this year, the brand further secured $12 million in a Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with additional support from existing investors.