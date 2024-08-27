Starbucks opens 24th store in Pune

Located at Kohinoor World Tower, Pimpri, the new Starbucks outlet is the retailer’s 60th location in Central India

Bengaluru: US-based coffee chain Starbucks has launched its 24th store in Pune, 11 years after the city welcomed its first Starbucks location, a company official wrote on social media.

Located at Kohinoor World Tower, Pimpri, the new outlet is the coffee retailer’s 60th location in Central India.

“Excited to share the opening of Starbucks India’s 24th in Pune at Kohinoor World Tower, Pimpri,” Monisha Ajmera, business development manager at Starbucks India, said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures of the new store.

Starbucks-branded coffee chain in India is operated by a 50:50 joint-venture between Seattle-based Starbucks Coffee Co. and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Today, it operates over 430 stores across the country.

The company aims to have 1,000 stores in India by 2028 by opening one new store every three days, as per the company’s official website.

The beverage giant announced its intention to double its workforce, reaching around 8,600 partners from the current 4,300. This expansion plan involves venturing into tier 2 and 3 cities in India, as well as extending services to drive-thrus, airports, and 24-hour store formats to cater to customers’ diverse needs.

