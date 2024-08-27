Abhishek Raj Pandey leaves Mamaearth to join Zalon as CEO

Pandey has worked with leading brands like Honasa (Mamaearth), Purplle, Nykaa, and Colorbar USA

New Delhi: Ex-Mamaearth executive Abhiishekk Raj Pandey has joined Zolan, a B2B tech and product platform that connects Salons to a wide range of beauty products as co-founder and chief executive officer, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“Abhiishekk brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach that aligns perfectly with our goals and aspirations. We are thrilled to onboard him to lead the company and believe his leadership will play a crucial role in driving our company forward and achieving new milestones. We are confident that his expertise and insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate,” said Zalon co-founders Ayush Ahuja and Sunil Khatri.

Pandey brings 20 years of leadership experience in the Beauty and cosmetics industry and has a track record in managing supply chains and building a lean ecosystem to ensure agility and growth for the business. Before joining Zalon, Pandey played a pivotal role in laying the foundation and building the manufacturing, sourcing and supply chain systems at Honasa (Mamaearth) and other notable companies like Purplle, Nykaa, and Colorbar USA as well.

Zalon is a B2B Tech and Product platform that connects Salons to a wide range of beauty Products. At the Zalon app and website, a Salon can buy all the brands’ products and also get free salon software to manage their business P&L.