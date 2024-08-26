Register Now
Funskool secures rights from Asmodee to introduce Catan board game in India

Image Credit: Catan.com
The domestically made Catan board game would be sold at a price of Rs 3,499 in India

Chennai: Toy manufacturer Funskool India Ltd. promoted by tyre major MRF Group, has acquired the rights from leading entertainment company Asmodee to distribute Catan Board game in India, the company said on Saturday.

Funskool India has added to their growing list of international board games, by securing the manufacturing rights from Asmodee, Catan is expected to hit the market in the country.

Asmodee has sold over 110 million games and accessories in over 50 countries and a recording a sale of over 45 million units of Catan in over 40 languages, worldwide.

“We are excited about bringing the most popular board game Catan to India. Our customers will get to experience a Made in India product with international quality. Catan is a great option for all above 10 years, as it stimulates strategic thinking and decision making,” Funskool India Ltd, CEO R Jeswant said in a company statement.

The domestically made Catan board game would be sold at a price of Rs 3,499.

“This is a milestone for our group and strengthens our contribution to the Make in India drive. We are looking at collaborating with many other international toy brands and bring in a lot of interesting options for the Indian customers,” Jeswant added.

