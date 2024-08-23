Kisanserv eyes Rs 500 crore revenue in 4 yrs, generate 2,000 direct jobs

The company is also aiming to expand 1,000 stores in future entering new markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai

Mumbai: Agri-tech company Kisanserv on Thursday said it has set a revenue target of Rs 500 crore within the next four years with an expansion plan of 250 stores in key cities.

The company had reported Rs 35 crore revenue in FY24, Kisanserv said in a statement.

This expansion aims to generate 2,000 direct and up to 5,000 indirect jobs, with a strong focus on hiring locally, especially women, it said.

Subsequently, the company is aiming to expand 1,000 stores in future entering new markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, it added.

“By eliminating middlemen, we’ve been able to offer fresher produce at significantly lower prices while ensuring that farmers receive more than double their traditional earnings. This approach not only empowers farmers but also delivers exceptional value to our customers,” Kisanserv CEO Niranjan Sharma said.

Currently, 70 per cent of Kisanserv’s revenue comes from in-store sales, with online transactions contributing 30 per cent, he added.