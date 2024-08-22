Uppercase raises $9mn series B round with Accel

With the $9 million series B round led by Accel, Uppercase’s total funding now reaches Rs. 150 crores since its inception three years back

New Delhi: Luggage brand uppercase has raised $9 million in its Series B round led by Accel, a global venture capital firm, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The funding will support business expansion, aiming to increase its customer base across India. The Mumbai-based company, currently selling its travel gear online and through,multi-brand stores across India, aims to achieve its Rs 500 crore goal by adding 250 exclusive retail stores over the next three years, the release added.

“We are excited to have Accel join us as we revolutionize the sustainable travel gear industry. Their investment reflects trust in our eco-friendly approach and 100% made-in-India business model,” said Sudip Ghose, Founder and Managing Director of Uppercase. “This partnership will help us to build our brand and distribution by expanding our exclusive retail channels. With Accel’s extensive international experience, we look forward to increasing our global footprint soon. We will continue to drive growth, and innovation and impact the way the world travels and we will do it from India,” expressed.”

With the $9 million series B round led by Accel, Uppercase’s total funding now reaches Rs. 150 crores since its inception three years back.

Barath Shankar Subramanian, partner at Accel said, “Uppercase is carving out a unique space in the market with its deeply rooted Indian identity and unwavering commitment to sustainability. With over two decades of industry expertise, Sudip drives the brand’s cutting-edge approach to eco-friendly travel gear.” “We are excited to support uppercase as they deliver a seamless omnichannel experience, capitalizing on emerging market opportunities to set new standards for growth and responsible business practices.”