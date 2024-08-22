Register Now
FMCGLatest News

Amul ranked as world’s strongest food brand, dairy brand: Report

Representative Image | Credit: File
As per the report, Amul has risen from second rank in 2023 to become the world’s strongest food brand in 2024, with a brand strength index (BSI) score of 91.0 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating

New Delhi: Amul has been ranked as the world’s strongest food brand by consultancy firm Brand Finance, UK.

It has also retained the strongest dairy brand of the world title for the fourth consecutive year.

Amul has been ranked as the world’s strongest food brand and the strongest dairy brand as per Brand Finance, UK, world’s leading brand consultancy, in its annual report titled ‘Food & Drink 2024’,” the company said in a statement.

The report lists the most valuable and strongest food, dairy and non-alcoholic drinks brands.

As per the report, Amul has risen from second rank in 2023 to become the world’s strongest food brand in 2024, with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91.0 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating.

“Amul’s brand strength is attributed to its strong performance in familiarity, consideration, and recommendation metrics,” the statement said.

Among the top 50 global brands listed in the report, Amul is the only Indian brand to be featured and recognised for its achievements.

Brand Amul is marketed by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the largest farmers-owned cooperative in the world.

Amul MD Jayen Mehta said, “This is indeed a proud moment for the entire Amul team and our 36 lakh farmers, who have contributed to build and nurture this brand. We have always believed Amul’s currency is not milk, but trust, and it is this trust, which has created the brand that is loved by every generation of consumers over the last 78 years”.

Amul annually procures 11 billion litres of milk and is worth Rs 80,000 crore (USD 10 Billion), with its products being picked up 22 billion times in a year, the highest in the world.

