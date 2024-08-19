Mumbai’s Infiniti Malls working on an omnichannel model

The new model seeks to offer shoppers the convenience of digital shopping while increasing footfall to the two Infiniti malls in Mumbai



Mumbai: City-based shopping centre operator Infiniti Malls by K Raheja Realty is working on launching an omnichannel model which involves offering the facility for shoppers to shop at its stores online, a senior executive told IndiaRetailing.com

“Our model is more omnichannel, where you can browse, click, and block,” explained Gaurav Balani, Deputy General Manager Marketing, Infiniti Mall, Mumbai adding that customers will have to pick their orders from the stores in the mall. “We want more customers to come to the mall and not end up simply delivering items,” he said explaining the strategy while declining to comment on the timeline for rolling out the initiative.

Recently, Inorbit Malls became the country’s first mall operator to start e-commerce. Shoppers can buy on its online portal and the orders will be fulfilled by the four Inorbit malls in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Vadodara. Orders within a certain radius will be delivered in two hours while those beyond will be completed the next day. IndiaRetailing was the first to report on the development. Read more about it here.

Infiniti Mall seeks to do it differently by only allowing to buy online and pick up in-store.

The mall operator had tested a similar model a few years back with some success. However, the project came to a halt as the Pandemic struck, the executive shared.

“We have started reworking on it and soon we will be able to announce it,” said Balani.

K Raheja Realty was one of the early entrants in the shopping centre business and has been constantly reinventing its two malls in Mumbai to stay relevant with initiatives like these.

The Mumbai-based mall operator now offers 3D advertisement walls and has shifted its loyalty programme to WhatsApp, where consumers can upload their bills using the social commerce app and earn points.

At the Infiniti Mall, Andheri, a 2.5 lakh sq. ft. property launched in 2005 and housing about 65 brands, newness is being added by increasing the size of anchor stores like Westside and bringing in fresh tenants like Pret A Manger and spicing up the category mix. The mall offers a six-screen multiplex (PVR Icon), food court, family entertainment centre and restaurants besides shopping.

At the 2011-launched Infiniti Mall Malad, spread across 8.5 lakh sq. ft., the operator has started focusing on hosting engaging events to improve community connection and consequently, footfall. Being an old property with limitations on adding new space, the terrace has been converted into a space to host such activities.

“Last year, we started with comedy shows on the terrace and also Sunset Cinema which is about broadcasting classic hits. This year, we experimented with concerts. The Papon concert was the first, and we plan to host some more in this financial year,” Balani shared adding that it has “translated into more trading.”

As part of its reinvention, the Malad mall is making space for D2C brands to replace existing non-performing ones and is also targeting a younger crowd, Balani said.

Currently, the Infiniti Malad houses more than five D2C brands including Souled Store and NewMe, which are turning out to be crowd-pullers.

In addition, the Malad Mall has over 200 shopping brands including international and national retailers. It has a theatre and 36 food outlets, Fun City, Italian-designed rides and arcade games, and a BOUNCE trampoline park.

The mall operator experienced a good April to June quarter this financial year with 20% more trading and a marginal increase in footfall, as compared to last year.

Infiniti Malad’s average footfall varies between 38,000 and 50,000 per day on weekends and from 17,000 to 25,000 on weekdays. Being a smaller mall, Infiniti Andheri attracts around 25,000 to 30,000 footfall on weekends and around 10,000 to 15,000 on weekdays.

“Although footfall has increased only slightly over last year, the ticket size has increased and we have experienced a trading density growth of 8 to 10% month-on-month,” Balani shared.

Food & Beverage and Family entertainment centres are a big draw at Infiniti Malad. These include a theatre and 36 food outlets, Fun City, Italian-designed rides and arcade games, and a Bounce trampoline park. Its food court covers 35,000 sq. ft. and can seat 950 people and offers more than 40 dining options.