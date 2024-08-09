Unicommerce eSolutions IPO gets subscribed whopping 168 times on closing day of bidding

The initial share sale received bids for 2,37,11,72,994 shares against 1,40,84,681 shares on offer, as per NSE data

New Delhi: The initial public offer of SoftBank-backed Unicommerce eSolutions got subscribed a whopping 168.35 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 252.46 times subscriptions while the category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 138.75 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 130.99 times the subscription.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Unicommerce eSolutions was fully subscribed within hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday.

The issue has a price band of Rs 102-108 a share.

Unicommerce eSolutions on Monday said it has garnered over Rs 124 crore from anchor investors.

The issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.56 crore equity shares valued at Rs 276.6 crore at the upper end of the price band. Therefore, the entire proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Founded in 2012, the company’s suite of Saproceedstions enables end-to-end management of e-commerce operations for brands, retailers, marketplaces, and logistics service providers.

It serves a large and growing base of clients in India, including Lenskart, Fabindia, Zivame, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Sugar, BoAt, Portronics, Pharmeasy, Cello, Urban Company, Mensa, Shiprocket and Xpressbees.

IIFL Securities and CLSA India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Shares of the company will be listed on BSE and the National Stock Exchange.