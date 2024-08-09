BlueStone appoints Gaurav Sachdeva as Chief Retail Officer

Sachdeva joined the jewellery brand after an 11-year stint at Bestseller India

Bengaluru: Digital-first fine jewellery brand BlueStone has appointed Gaurav Sachdeva as its chief retail officer after his 11-year stint with the fashion and lifestyle group Bestseller India.

“I am super excited to join BlueStone,” Sachdeva told IndiaRetailing. “I think the luxury and jewellery sectors are fantastic areas to be involved in and have immense growth potential.”

He will be responsible for overseeing BlueStone’s retail operations, with a primary goal is to drive sales, enhance customer experience, and ensure profitability across the company’s retail channels.

Sachdeva brings over 20 years of experience in the fashion and lifestyle retail industry. He joined Denmark-based Bestseller in August 2013 as national sales head. After eight years in that role, he was promoted to head of retail, overseeing exclusive brand outlets (EBO) and shop-in-shops (SIS) for its brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda, Only and Selected Homme.

His background also includes roles at Hero Cycles Ltd., Puma, VF Corporation, and Genpact LLC.

Bengaluru-based BlueStone is an omnichannel jewellery seller co-founded in 2011 by Gaurav Singh Kushwaha and Sudeep Nagar. The brand is backed by funding from investors including Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Saama Capital and Hero Enterprises.

Today, the retailer operates more than 214 stores across over 75 cities.