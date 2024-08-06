New Balance enters Bengaluru

Located on Brigade Road, this marks New Balance’s fifth company-owned store in India

Bengaluru: US-based sports footwear and apparel manufacturer New Balance has launched its first retail store in Bengaluru, located on Brigade Road, one of the city’s busiest commercial centres, the retailer said in a press release on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our first-ever store in Bengaluru, in the heart of the city, on Brigade Road,” said Radeshwer Davar, country manager, New Balance India

“The Indian Silicon Valley boasts a youthful dynamism with some of the country’s most passionate sports fans, making it a great fit to our expansion journey in India. We would love for the people of Bengaluru to try out the New Balance experience at our newest store,” he added.

Spanning over two storeys, the store offers a curated collection of performance and lifestyle products, featuring proprietary technologies like Fresh Foam X and FuelCell.

New Balance was founded in 1906 by William J. Riley as the New Balance Arch Support Company, manufacturing arch supports and other accessories designed to improve shoe fit.

The American shoemaker initially ventured into India during the early 2000s but ceased operations shortly after. In 2016, New Balance made a comeback by entering into a distribution agreement with Mumbai-based The Major Brands Group and subsequently opened its first store in India at DLF Mall of India, Noida. The establishment of its India subsidiary followed suit in 2022.

In February 2024, the Boston-headquartered brand opened its first company-owned store in India in Hyderabad, quickly followed by another opening in Pune and two more stores in Mumbai.

In 2023, New Balance reported global sales of $6.5 billion.