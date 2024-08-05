Digital is the key for bridging the generation gap: Ulhas K Udayakumar, Seiko India

Ulhas K Udayakumar, E-commerce Head, Seiko India, shares how the heritage brand that introduced quart watches to the world is attracting new-age customers while maintaining its legacy

New Delhi: With over a decade of experience in the e-commerce realm, Ulhas K Udayakumar’s professional journey began as a project coordinator at Tapmi–Brandscan. In addition to this, Ulhas has worked with companies like Snapdeal, Wildcraft, and Fossil in the areas of e-commerce and marketing. Currently, Ulhas serves as the Business Head of e-commerce at Seiko Watch India Pvt. Ltd., a role he has held since April 2021.

At Seiko Watch India Pvt. Ltd., he leverages his expertise in e-commerce to spearhead strategic initiatives that redefine the brand’s online presence and drive sales. He actively champions initiatives aimed at reducing the company’s environmental footprint and giving back to the community, aligning Seiko’s values with his commitment to corporate citizenship.

With a legacy dating back to 1881, Seiko has been at the forefront of watchmaking innovation, introducing numerous groundbreaking advancements in timekeeping technology. From the development of Japan’s first wristwatch in 1913 to the introduction of the world’s first quartz watch in 1969, Seiko has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in watchmaking.

Edited excerpts…

How has the e-commerce journey of Seiko been in India?

Over the past three years, Seiko’s e-commerce journey in India has been transformative. Traditionally, Seiko has been a retail-heavy brand, with customers preferring to experience and purchase our products in physical stores, which aligns with our brand’s positioning, price point, and category.

However, recognizing the shift towards digital-first among the newer generation, we have focused on enhancing our digital presence and e-commerce capabilities. This has involved strengthening our online presence with a user-friendly website, collaborating with major e-commerce platforms, and implementing targeted digital marketing strategies.

We have also invested in technologies to enhance the online shopping experience, such as virtual try-ons and high-quality product images, and have adopted an omnichannel approach to seamlessly integrate online and offline shopping. These initiatives aim to balance our strong retail presence with a growing digital footprint, catering to evolving consumer preferences while maintaining Seiko’s core values and appeal.

Being a legacy brand, is attracting new-generation customers a challenge?

Yes. That is a big challenge because our brand, Seiko, has a rich heritage spanning 143 years. While we strongly associate with heritage, the new generation does not. Our retail presence tends to attract a slightly more senior demographic, while digital platforms are heavily used by the younger generation. Digital is our key driver for bridging this gap, bringing both generations into one cohesive space. For us it is not just about growing sales; but about connecting with the new generation and introducing them to our brand in a way they prefer and appreciate.

How are you tackling the challenges?

We employ various strategies in marketing and e-commerce, leveraging technology to handle Gen Z dynamics. Internally, we try different approaches and move on if something doesn’t work in our favour.

To cater to the younger generation, we are focusing on two main areas. First, we have a different line of collections designed specifically for them. These collections, while technologically reminiscent of our heritage products, have a younger design language, aesthetics, and colour vibrancy. It is not just about having the product; if Gen Z customers do not know about it, they will see us as an out-of-scope brand.

This is where our communications come in. We do a lot of collaborations, particularly with anime, given our Japanese roots. These collaborations help us connect with the younger audience who have an affinity for anime, thus bridging the gap between our heritage and their interests.

With the younger generation being digitally savvy and heavily influenced by anime, we have adapted our strategies accordingly. For instance, we have launched our third edition with Yuto Origami, a skateboarder, and partnered with various anime and skateboarding groups. We have even released a Bruce Lee special edition, specifically catering to the younger audience. At the same time, we continue to offer our high-end series, ensuring we cater to both our traditional customer base and the new generation.

Tell us about your product research.

A lot of work goes into our products. To give you some perspective, one of our top-line products took 28 years of R&D before it was launched. Seiko has been a pioneer in many areas. For example, we were the first to introduce quartz watches back in 1969. In 2012, we launched the Seiko Astron, a GPS-linked watch that can set the time anywhere in the world with the click of a button based on your coordinates. These innovations cater more to our mature audience, but they reflect our commitment to research and development.

Who is your target audience at present?

Currently, our target audience is primarily in the 40-45 age bracket. This demographic typically has enough disposable income to invest in watches. However, this is changing. We have observed that in other countries, younger generations are willing to spend significantly on luxury items. This trend is beginning to emerge in India as well. For example, last quarter, we launched one of our special edition watches through a footwear store in Delhi, targeting the sneaker generation. It was an expensive watch, yet the event was a sell-out, which we never anticipated. This initiative was part of our strategy to connect with the younger generation. Digital platforms are key in bridging the gap between our traditional older audience and the younger, digitally savvy generation.

How do you bridge the gap between digital business and a sense of touch and feel?

Unfortunately, e-commerce in India has become transactional—it’s all about quick clicks and closing sales rapidly. For us, that is not the experience we want to provide. We do not aim for quick sales; instead, we want to engage with our customers, understand their preferences, and make thoughtful recommendations. We are more inclined towards a slow commerce approach, where customers spend time understanding and enjoying the watch before making a purchase.

The essence of affordable luxury is not just in owning the watch but in the journey of selecting it. We want our customers to feel the excitement and enthusiasm that comes with this experience. Therefore, some of our luxury lines are not available online directly. We reach out to customers, understand their choices, and then deliver the product, creating a more personalized experience. While we cannot always do this, it is a direction we are moving towards to enhance the e-commerce experience and bridge the gap between digital business and the tactile, personal interaction that luxury products deserve.

How do you ensure service tier 2 markets and beyond?

Retail often focuses on major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, but a significant portion of our audience is not based in these metros. Many customers travel from tier 2 and tier 3 cities to shop in these major cities on weekends. They have substantial purchasing power, and we want to cater to them without requiring them to travel. That is where e-commerce comes into play.

We are heavily focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 markets by opening exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), retail outlets, and multi-brand outlets in these areas. There is a lot of demand and purchasing power in these markets that has been left untapped. Historically, we have considered tier 2 markets as secondary, but that is not true today. High-income groups are dispersed across these regions.

For example, we have instances where a team from Bengaluru travelled to a tier 2 or 3 city with a selection of watches to show and finalize purchases at the customer’s home. The initial contact might come through digital channels, but we close the sale physically. This approach helps us bridge the gap and ensure equal services across different markets.

What is your brand’s omnichannel approach?

Digital platforms are crucial for engaging Gen Z and the current generation, but we should not force everyone into physical stores. Many people prefer not to visit physical stores, so we must maintain a separate digital space for them. There is both contradiction and appreciation in this approach, and there is not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Some customers prefer visiting stores because they’re tired of staying home for the past few years, while others prefer minimal interaction and the convenience of online shopping. They want to browse, select, and purchase without much human interaction, even if they visit a store. It’s a matter of finding the right balance.

Every brand needs to figure out its unique omnichannel strategy, which will vary by city and geography. What works in one region may not work in another, so it is essential to take a conscious call on what works best for each brand. It will take time, but finding the right omnichannel approach tailored to each market is crucial for success.