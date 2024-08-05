Jumboking eyes Bengaluru as its next big market

The burger chain opened its first store in the city located at HSR Layout

Bengaluru: Jumboking, India’s third-largest burger chain (after McDonalds and Burger King) has entered Bengaluru with the launch of its first store in the city, located at HSR Layout, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“The year 2024 will see Jumboking doubling its store count in the south of India,” said Dheeraj Gupta, founder of Jumboking. “We believe that there is a true globality of habits, developing across the length and breadth of the country; a sameness within the vast cultural differences that define us.”

In Bengaluru alone, Jumboking plans to open 6 outlets by the end of this fiscal year (FY25) and around 30 outlets in the next few years.

The Mumbai-based asset-light company was founded in 2001 with its first retail store in Malad. Today, the burger chain operates over 175 stores across Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The company entered the Delhi market in November 2021, followed by the launch in Hyderabad in 2023. In Delhi alone, it has 43 stores, and the store count in the capital is set to increase by 58% this calendar year, according to the release.

Since repositioning to burgers in 2017, Jumboking has experienced sevenfold growth. It has established delivery partnerships with Swiggy and Zomato to handle out-of-store orders and operates JK University to train staff, supporting its expansion program.

The company’s long-term goal is to reach 500 stores in the next 5 to 6 years, approximately by 2030. Read more about its expansion plans here.