Gujarat gets its first IMAX

This would be Gujarat’s first IMAX with a state-of-the-art sound and cinema concept

New Delhi: Mumbai-based PVR Cinemas opened a new theatre at Palladium Ahmedabad, a social media post by a company official said on Thursday.

“PVR is now open at Palladium Ahmedabad, featuring Gujarat’s first IMAX with Laser and the exclusive LUXE (Luxury Cinema Concept) along with 4K Laser Projection, Dolby 7.1 Sound, Next Gen 3D, Luxurious Lounge, Live Kitchen, Celebrity Recliners, Extensive Food Menu & much more,” said Gurmeet Singh Bhatia, Regional Director, Inox Leisure Limited.

PVR, currently operating 361 cinemas across 113 cities in India and Sri Lanka, is planning significant expansions and updates. By the end of the financial year 2025 (FY2025), the company aims to have 3 to 4 food courts operational, facilitated through a joint venture with Devyani International Ltd.

According to a recent regulatory filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), PVR Inox intends to add 120 screens this financial year and close 70 screens. Of the new additions, 15% to 20% will be premium or special format screens.

Additionally, the company plans to introduce a few rows of recliners in both existing and new mainstream cinemas, aligning with the trend of premiumisation. These recliner seats will be offered at a higher ticket price compared to the standard seating options in the theatres.