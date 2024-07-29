Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur to get its first mall on 3rd August

Developed by the Langval Group, the 2.5 lakh sq. ft Langval Mall will cater to the aspirations of over 25 towns around Thanjavur and create 500 jobs

Mumbai: The historic city of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, known for its temples and Chola Dynasty monuments, is about to get a taste of modern retail through its first mall, which will open on 3 August, a top executive involved closely in the mall’s development told IndiaRetailing.

The mall will be inaugurated by leading South Indian film star Keerthy Suresh, who appears in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies.

Developed by the region’s leading realty player Langval Group, the Langval Mall is spread across 2.5 lakh sq. ft. and is located in the heart of the city at the New Bus Stand Road.

Designed, marketed, and leased by Beyond Squarefeet Advisory Pvt Ltd, the mall brings several international, national, and regional brands to the South Indian city. These include Levis, Max, Style Union, Go Colors, Lavie, Bata, Metro, Crocs, iPlanet, Samsung, Titan World, Jockey, Soch, Woodland and many more. Furthermore, SPAR is set to open its first hypermarket in Thanjavur.

The mall will have a three-screen PVR with a capacity to seat over 800 customers.

The mall has given special emphasis to F&B as a category and houses a food court, which can seat over 300 people. It will host brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Chicking, Big Barbeque, and Wow Eats among others. In addition, it has a double-level family entertainment centre.

“We have had a scientific approach in creating the zoning and tenant mix of the mall, which will cater to the people of Thanjavur and surrounding towns,” said Susil S. Dungarwal, Chief Mall Mechanic, Beyond Squarefeet, which will also operate the mall. He added that the mall, which is developed around the concept of Food, Fun, Film, and Fashion is 95% leased.

Being the first mall in the district, it will cater to 25 towns and villages within a radius of about 75 km and create about 500 jobs (direct and indirect employment).

“Our endeavour is to deliver an international shopping experience to the people of Thanjavur, as this professionally managed mall will cater to a larger customer base than just Thanjavur,” said Sujay Krishnna, managing director, Langval Group.

He added that in addition to employment creation, the group will also engage in several CSR activities in the mall, to boost its social connect.

The mall will also take initiatives to promote local talent, culture, and tourism through regular events and promotions.

“We would regularly involve customers by constant engagement in way of conducting various events and promotions,” Dungarwal said.

The launch of the mall will be followed by three days of celebrations attended by celebrities.