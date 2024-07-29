Lacoste opens in Bhatinda

At present, the brand has over four stores in the Punjab, one each at Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

New Delhi: French casualwear giant Lacoste has opened a new outlet in Bhatinda, Punjab, according to a social media post by a company top official.

The new store (approx. 1,400 sq. ft.) is located at Shop No.113, Ground Floor, NH7 Factory Outlet, Barnala Highway NH7, Village and Post office Bhucho Kalan, Bhucho Mandi, Bathinda.

“Latest addition, outlet at Bhatinda,” said Abhishek Raj, chief operating officer (COO) at Lacoste India.

At present, the brand has over four stores in Punjab at Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the brand’s one-third of sales come from youngsters.

Lacoste’s product range includes apparel, accessories, leather goods, watches, sunglasses, perfumes, footwear, and underwear.

Since starting in India in 1993, Lacoste has opened over 50 stores in over 20 cities. Lacoste was founded by French tennis player Rene Lacoste and co-founder Andre Gillier. It is recognized as the first clothing brand to feature its logo on its clothing.

Today, Lacoste operates over 1,000 stores and has 15,000 points of sale in 98 countries. Its products are also available in 32 online stores worldwide.