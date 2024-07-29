BookMyCargo enters B2C logistics segment; aims Rs 100 crore turnover by FY30

Apart from India, the company has also started B2C services in Thailand, and its new service covers 75 provinces of the Southeast Asian country

New Delhi: Logistics player BookMyCargo has entered the domestic business-to-consumer (B2C) segment to increase its market presence as it targets Rs 100 crore topline by FY30, a company official said.

Established in 2016, the Gurugram-based BookMyCargo (BMC) is operating in the business-to-business (B2B) space serving clients in sectors like FMCG, consumer goods, and pharma among others.

“As of 2016, the demand for same-day deliveries was less than 1 per cent. It is anticipated to increase to 22 per cent by 2025. We have entered into the B2C segment to tap this growth and increase our presence,” BookMyCargo Founder J D Yadav said.

The company has also started B2C services in Thailand, he said. The company’s new service covers 75 provinces of the Southeast Asian country.

As of March 2024, the company’s turnover was Rs 12.3 crore, Yadav said.

“With the new segment, we aim to almost double it (turnover) this fiscal year, and look for Rs 100 crore (turnover) over the next five years,” he added.

On the Union Budget, he said the Rs 11.11 lakh crore capex announced by the Finance Minister for infrastructure will increase investments in development projects leading to lakhs of new employment opportunities.

The government’s decision to set up more e-commerce export hubs and integrated industrial parks will aid in manufacturing output, give a boost to domestic consumption, and enhance trade and logistics activity in the country, he said.