Aditya Birla Group forays into jewellery business with Indriya

The group will simultaneously open four Indriya stores in Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. The plan is to expand to over 10 cities within six months

New Delhi: Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Aditya Birla Group has forayed into the jewellery business with Indriya, a release by the company said on Monday.

The announcement was made by the company Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla. With Indriya, the group aims to be among India’s top three jewellery retailers over the next five years, the release added.

This venture is backed by an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, underscoring the Aditya Birla Group’s commitment to revolutionising the jewellery retail landscape in India.

“Entering the jewellery business is compelling due to the ongoing value migration from informal to formal sectors, the rising consumer preference for strong, trusted brands, and the ever-booming wedding market, all of which present substantial growth opportunities,” said Birla.

“This foray is a natural extension for the Group, which has been in the fashion retail and lifestyle industry for over 20 years. The robust competencies that we have honed in retail, design and brand management will serve as pillars for our success,” he added.

The group will simultaneously open four Indriya stores in Delhi, Indore, and Jaipur. The plan is to expand to more than 10 cities within six months. The large 7,000 sq ft plus stores— 30%-35% larger than the average size of national brands’— will carry an extensive range that spans occasions.

The brand will offer a large initial assortment of 15,000 curated jewellery pieces with over 5,000 exclusive designs. New collections will be introduced every 45 days—the fastest mind-to-market cycle in the Indian fine jewellery market.

Aditya Birla Group’s diverse business portfolio encompasses sectors such as metals, cement, fashion and retail, financial services, renewables, fibre, textiles, chemicals, real estate, trading, mining, and entertainment. Key companies within the group include UltraTech Cement, Hindalco, Novelis, Grasim, Aditya Birla Capital, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), and Vodafone Idea.

On the retail side, it operates ABFRL which has international fashion and lifestyle brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Simon Carter, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, and Galeries Lafayette. The company has a network of over 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 points of sales in department stores across India as of March 2023.