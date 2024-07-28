51% of Indian shoppers prefer AI chatbots and QR codes for online shopping: Study

According to a recent study, 72% of consumers are currently using AI-enabled chatbots to search for products online

Bengaluru: As many as 51% of Indian consumers prefer using artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots and QR codes for their online shopping needs, followed by AI-based recommendations (42%), voice recognition (41%), augmented reality and virtual reality (39%) and livestream shopping (38%), as per a survey by online marketplace vendor Capterra.

Metaverse is the least used platform, with a usage rate of 31%, followed by facial or biometric recognition at 34%.

The survey reveals that 72% of consumers are currently using AI-enabled chatbots to search for products online and plan to continue doing so in the future. In contrast, 18% have never used an AI chatbot, and 8% have used it but do not intend to use it again.

“From our data, it is clear that there is a significant openness among Indian consumers towards integrating technology into their shopping experience,” said Sukanya Awasthi, the analyst of the study.

“Businesses would have to constantly adapt to these shifting consumer preferences and evolve their product offerings with time to thrive in a competitive market like India,” she added.

The study found that within the last 12 months, 65% of individuals began following a brand because of social media advertisements. 70% of shoppers had purchased one or more products after seeing a social media ad in the past year. Additionally, 69% of respondents looked up information about a product after seeing a social media ad, and 65% followed a brand.

Conversely, 22% of respondents have deleted or stopped using social media accounts due to advertisements.

Moreover, 73% of surveyed shoppers expressed that they don’t mind seeing ads if they are relevant to their interests, while 53% of respondents indicated they find ads for products they haven’t previously shown interest in acceptable.

The study also showcased that 52% of shoppers use search filters to narrow their product searches when shopping online. This is followed by 36% who use search filters frequently and 11% who use them only occasionally.

When it comes to challenges with using search filters, 46% of people find the filters too specific, while 40% feel overwhelmed by having too many filters.

The survey, which involved 500 Indian online shoppers, aimed to understand their views on technological enablements and their sentiments regarding related aspects.