Wooden Street launches 99th store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Jaipur-based home decor and furnishing brand Wooden Street has launched its 99th retail store, the company said in a press release on Friday. The store is located at Marathahalli in Bengaluru, where the company already has a significant presence with 17 outlets.

Spread across an area of 6,500 sq. ft. of retail space, the newly opened store offers a range of furniture pieces including living room sets, bedroom collections, and dining furniture among others.

“Our new store offers an unparalleled furniture shopping experience for the people of Bengaluru,” said Lokendra Ranawat, chief executive officer of Wooden Street.

Founded in 2015, Wooden Street serves over one million customers and offers a selection of over 30,000 furniture, décor, and furnishing items.

The brand operates both online and through a network of brick-and-mortar stores. It runs over 95 experience stores, 30 warehouses, and over 350 delivery hubs nationwide.

In September 2023, IndiaRetailing reported that the furniture retailer plans to open 300 stores across India within the next 36 months and is targeting a revenue of Rs 50 million.

Wooden Street is also in the process of growing its team and actively hiring for various roles, from retail operations to supply chain management, the release added.

In January this year, Wooden Street launched Light Street, an exclusive in-house brand dedicated to lighting decor. It is planning to open around 50 similar stores in the next 18-24 months in metros like Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Jaipur.