Prism Mall opens in Hyderabad

The new mall is located at Gachibowli main road.

New Delhi: Hyderabad gets a new mall with the opening of the new Prism Mall, a social media post said on Friday.

“Prism Mall at Gachibowli main road, Hyderabad,” said Biswajit Patnaik, Managing Director – Mandate & Beyond Advisory Pvt. Ltd., a real estate solution company based out of Hyderabad in a LinkedIn post.

According to the post shared on social media, the mall is expected to have brands like Inox Multiplex, Zudio and HomeTown.

According to SEP Architect's website, a Hyderabad-based architectural expert design services, Prism Mall, a 1.24 lakh sq. ft. mall, is located in a prime area of the city. It includes three floors dedicated to 4 movie screens with adequate parking in 3 basements.

Hyderabad, Telangana’s capital, is a major centre for the technology industry, restaurants and shops. The city has over 30 malls from major real estate developers. These top malls are Inorbit Mall, The Forum Sujana Mall, Sarath City Capital Mall, GVK One Mall, Next Galleria Mall, Lulu Mall Hyderabad, Hyderabad Central Mall, City Centre Mall, Swedish multinational retailer IKEA and many more.