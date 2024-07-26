Lavie Luxe aims to be a multi-category brand, forays into luxury fragrance

After entering the premium watch segment earlier this year, Lavie has now ventured into luxury fragrances in a bid to become a multicategory luxury player

Bengaluru: Fashion accessories brand Lavie’s luxury arm Lavie Luxe has forayed into the fragrance category with the launch of a new perfume line featuring four eau de parfums (EDPs), a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“The launch of the Lavie Luxe perfume line aligns with our broader strategy of becoming a multi-category brand,” said Ayush Tainwala, chief executive officer (CEO) of Lavie. “By entering the perfume market, we are expanding our footprint in the luxury segment and reinforcing our brand’s identity as a provider of premium lifestyle products.”

The perfumes are available on the brand’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) website lavieworld.com, its exclusive retail outlets nationwide, and e-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Tira.

The collection, featuring products named Lush, Lily, Lagoon, and Love, claims to contain an 18% fragrance concentration, providing a lasting effect of 6 to 8 hours.

“Our target audience for Lavie Luxe perfumes matches our current customer base for other Lavie Luxe products. These are typically women aged 25-45 who are urban, well-traveled, and have a taste for premium goods,” added Tainwala.

The retailer intends to introduce Lavie Luxe to international markets and is in the process of seeking partnerships, experimenting with exports to the UK and the Middle Eastern markets.

Earlier this year, Lavie entered the premium watch category. At present, Lavie offers up to 3,000 different stock-keeping units (SKUs) and is in talks to expand into new categories.

“We are considering entering other lifestyle segments that align with our brand values. While I currently cannot reveal the details of the same but can assure that we aim to be a multi-category brand in the coming years,” he added.

Lavie, parented by Mumbai-based Bagzone Lifestyles, was founded in 2009 by Shobha Tainwala, the mother of the current CEO. The company currently owns and markets its flagship brand Lavie, along with its subsidiaries Lavie Sport and Lavie Luxe.

At present, Lavie operates over 120 exclusive brand stores including full-fledged stores as well as kiosks and is targeting to launch 50 exclusive stores every year. Read more about its expansion plans here.

In October last year, Lavie raised its first external funding of $9 million in a round led by First Bridge India Growth Fund, as per media reports.