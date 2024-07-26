DLF Mall of India, Noida marks Kargil Diwas, honours releatives of Kargil Martyrs

The event featured a heartfelt felicitation and a special lunch, attended by esteemed guests including parents of martyrs.
New Delhi: To mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas, DLF Mall of India, Noida on Friday invited relatives of martyrs of the Kargil War and honoured them, according to a social media post by DLF Malls.
The event featured a heartfelt felicitation and special lunch, attended by esteemed guests including parents of martyr Captain Vijayant Thapar, Mrs Meena Nayyar (mother of martyr Captain Anuj Nayyar), Mrs. Nutan Batra Malik (sister of martyr Captain Vikram Batra) and many others. Senior Kargil War officers, including Air Commodore Anil Kumar Sinha, Captain Akhilesh Saxena, and Major Ashok Sharma, were present to honour the nation’s sacrifices too, the LinkedIn post added.
On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation honours the gallant efforts and sacrifices of our Armed Forces. We stand eternally grateful for their unwavering service.https://t.co/xwYtWB5rCV
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2024