DLF Mall of India, Noida marks Kargil Diwas, honours releatives of Kargil Martyrs

New Delhi: To mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas, DLF Mall of India, Noida on Friday invited relatives of martyrs of the Kargil War and honoured them, according to a social media post by DLF Malls.

The event featured a heartfelt felicitation and special lunch, attended by esteemed guests including parents of martyr Captain Vijayant Thapar, Mrs Meena Nayyar (mother of martyr Captain Anuj Nayyar), Mrs. Nutan Batra Malik (sister of martyr Captain Vikram Batra) and many others. Senior Kargil War officers, including Air Commodore Anil Kumar Sinha, Captain Akhilesh Saxena, and Major Ashok Sharma, were present to honour the nation’s sacrifices too, the LinkedIn post added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, commemorates the success of Operation Vijay in 1999. During this conflict, Indian forces successfully reclaimed strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists. Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to the veer jawan. On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation honours the gallant efforts and sacrifices of our Armed Forces. We stand eternally grateful for their unwavering service.https://t.co/xwYtWB5rCV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2024