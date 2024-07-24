LimeRoad.com enters physical retail with a 12,000 sq ft store in Karnataka

At the time of the acquisition of Gurugram-based LimeRoad, V-Mart had said that it would invest about Rs150 crore in three years into LimeRoad, which counts Tiger Global among other private equity players as its previous backers

New Delhi: Online fashion retailer Limeroad.com has opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Karnataka, two years after the struggling social commerce platform was acquired by value consumer company V-Mart Retail.

The inaugural 12,000 sq ft store, spanning three floors, is located in the heart of Hubli on Gokul Road and the outlet was rolled out a week ago. “The brand is set to offer its unique fashion philosophy to customers and become a landmark fashion destination for the region,” the company said in a press release.

At the time of the acquisition of Gurugram-based LimeRoad, V-Mart had said that it would invest about Rs150 crore in three years into LimeRoad, an online fashion retailer, which counts Tiger Global among other private equity players as its previous backers.

The NSE-listed V-Mart Retail is one of India’s largest value fashion and lifestyle retailers operating more than 450 stores across the country, primarily in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and the stores are in an average size of 8,000 sq. ft.

“We are thrilled to bring the Limeroad experience to life with our first physical store in Hubli,” Vineet Jain, chief operating officer of V-Mart Retail said in a statement. “This represents a significant step in Limeroad’s omnichannel strategy, blending the convenience of online shopping with the tangible experience of in-store retail.”

The Hubli store is designed with the fashion-forward Gen Z demographic in mind, showcasing a selection of globally inspired fashion apparel products, the company said in the statement.