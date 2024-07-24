Register Now
Google News
spot_img
FMCGLatest News

Hindustan Unilever shares drop over 3% after Q1 earnings

PTI
By PTI
14
0
Credit: Hindustan Unilever Ltd
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The stock went lower by 3.33 per cent to Rs 2,674.10 on the BSE and at the NSE, it declined 3.29 per cent to Rs 2,675.10

New Delhi: Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday declined over 3 per cent after the company reported just a 2.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,612 crore for April-June FY25 impacted by price reductions.

The stock went lower by 3.33 per cent to Rs 2,674.10 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it declined 3.29 per cent to Rs 2,675.10.

The FMCG major had posted a net profit of Rs 2,556 crore in June quarter FY24, according to a regulatory filing from HUL on Tuesday.

Revenue from sales of products in the quarter was marginally up 1.68 per cent to Rs 15,497 crore as against Rs 15,240 crore a year ago.

The company delivered a 4 per cent volume growth during the quarter, according to an earning statement from HUL.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestyleIndiaretailing Bureau -

LimeRoad.com enters physical retail with a 12,000 sq ft store in Karnataka

At the time of the acquisition of Gurugram-based LimeRoad, V-Mart had said that it would invest about Rs150 crore...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.