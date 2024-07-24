Coty-owned beauty brand Max Factor enters India

Its products will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Boddess and Tata Cliq as well as at the department store chain Shoppers Stop

Bengaluru: Max Factor, a line of cosmetics from multinational beauty company Coty Inc. has entered the Indian market in partnership with New Delhi-based specialty beauty retailer House of Beauty, according to a company press release on Wednesday.

Max Factor will be introducing its global bestsellers such as foundation, mascara, lipsticks in India, featuring Indian actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the brand’s global ambassador.

“Max Factor is entering a new era of exciting growth in India,” said Kristina Strunz, managing director, Coty Southeast Asia and India. “We are thrilled to bring our best-selling products to the Indian market, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas leading the charge as our global brand ambassador.”

Its products will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Myntra, Boddess and Tata Cliq as well as at the department store chain Shoppers Stop. The brand is aiming to be present at all key beauty retailers by 2025.

House of Beauty currently oversees multiple international brands such as Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics, EcoTools, Juice Beauty and Neal’s Yard Remedies.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Max Factor to the House of Beauty family of brands,” said Sanjali Giri, chief business officer, House of Beauty. “ We are committed to making the brand highly discoverable and accessible, reaching a wider audience of discerning makeup lovers across the country.”

Max Factor was founded in 1909 as Max Factor & Company by Polish-American businessman Maksymilian Faktorowicz. In 1991, it was acquired by Procter & Gamble, and in 2015, New York-based Coty purchased the brand.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty, one of the world’s largest beauty companies, has a portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, skin, and body care, with a presence in more than 125 countries and territories. The company owns over 40 brands, including Adidas Fragrance, Bourjois, Burberry Fragrance, Calvin Klein Fragrance, Chloé Fragrance, Gucci Beauty, Kylie Baby, Kylie Cosmetics, Lancaster, Miu Miu Fragrance, and SKKN, among others.