Paytm Apr-Jun quarter loss widens to Rs 840 cr

New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Friday said its loss has widened to Rs 840 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 358.4 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The consolidated revenue of Paytm declined 33.48 per cent to Rs 1,639.1 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 2,464.2 crore in the same period a year ago.