Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Latest NewsResults

Paytm Apr-Jun quarter loss widens to Rs 840 cr

PTI
By PTI
6
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The company had posted a loss of Rs 358.4 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company

New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Friday said its loss has widened to Rs 840 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 358.4 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The consolidated revenue of Paytm declined 33.48 per cent to Rs 1,639.1 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 2,464.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

Latest News
Fashion & LifestylePTI -

Shoppers Stop posts net loss of Rs 22.72 cr in Q1

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.49 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Shoppers Stop...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.