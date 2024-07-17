New York-based fashion brand Waimea to expand offline in India

The retailer has already partnered with multi-brand outlet Tipsy Topsy and is currently in talks with other retailers including Ant Eye

Bengaluru: Waimea, a denim menswear brand from New York is targeting offline expansion in India, less than two months after launching its online platform in the country, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

The retailer has already partnered with Andhra Pradesh-based multi-brand outlet (MBO) Tipsy Topsy, which operates over eight stores in the state and is currently in talks with other multi-brand retailers including Hyderabad-based Ant-Eye.

“The decision to expand in India stems from its rapidly growing fashion market, particularly in the streetwear and denim segments. India offers a youthful demographic with a penchant for bold fashion choices, aligning perfectly with our target audience,” said Mahesh Khemlani, chief executive officer of Waimea New York.

Waimea entered the Indian market with its online platform in April 2024. Since then, it has partnered with e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, and Nykaa Fashion.

“Our long-term plans for India involve establishing a strong foothold in the market, expanding our retail presence across key cities, and continuously innovating our product offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences,” added Khemlani.

Waimea was founded in 2000 in Puerto Rico, USA, as a subsidiary of Rams Import Inc. and is the brainchild of brother duo Rajesh and Mahesh Khemlani. Over the past five years, Waimea has sold 3.5 million pieces of denim annually.

The company sells various types of streetwear denim jeans, including stacked, skinny, baggy, French terry, and relaxed. In India, the price range for these jeans starts from around Rs 2,000 and goes up to Rs 8,000.

India is Waimea’s second market after the USA. The fashion brand also aims to expand into new global markets, with a primary focus on Indonesia.

Currently, Waimea’s manufacturing takes place in China. Although it does not have immediate plans to start manufacturing in India, the company is open to exploring partnerships or collaborations with Indian manufacturers in the future, Khemlani said.