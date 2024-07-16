Swiggy announces 5th ESOP liquidity programme worth $65 million

So far, the company has cumulatively enabled over Rs 1,000 crore of ESOPs liquidity over the five events, benefitting over 3,200 employees

New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Monday said it has announced its fifth Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) liquidity programme giving options to employees across levels and functions to receive liquidity of up to $65 million (over Rs 540 crore).

This is the fifth liquidity event for Swiggy since 2018, and the third consecutive event after July 2022 and 2023, the company said in a statement.

“So far, the company has cumulatively enabled over Rs 1,000 crore of ESOPs liquidity over the five events, benefitting over 3,200 employees,” it said.

Girish Menon, Swiggy head of HR, said the latest ESOP event is an acknowledgement of the contributions of the employees and the company’s commitment to sharing its success and growth with them as Swiggy approaches the milestone of a decade of operations.

“Employees owning shares of their company creates alignment of incentives and a sharp focus on collaborative excellence, which is a virtuous cycle that we believe in and espouse,” Menon said.