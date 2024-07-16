Hygiene Brand Pee Safe hires Arijit Sen as VP

The company aims to achieve robust sales and garner lion’s share in the Rs 8000 crore feminine hygiene market.

New Delhi: Gurugram-based personal hygiene brand Pee Safe has hired Arijit Sen as Vice President (VP) – sales, a release by the company said on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to have Arijit join the Pee Safe family. His extensive experience and proven track record in scaling businesses offline and driving category leadership make him the perfect fit for our team,” said Rithish Kumar, co-founder, of Pee Safe.

With experience over two decades in verticals such as sales, key accounts management, trade marketing, and overall business strategy, Sen has previously served as General Manager at Healthkart.

“Being on board with Pee Safe now feels like fulfilling that desire that didn’t pan out all those years ago. I see joining Pee Safe as an opportunity to leverage my professional experience and drive sustainable and profitable growth in this category,” said Sen.

Pee Safe aims to garner a significant share in India’s Rs 8,000 crore sanitary market with its ultra-thin sanitary pads and disposable period panties, which are projected to be consumed more in the coming months.

It retails in upwards of 25,000 retail counters across 100+ cities in India and exports to 20 countries along with a presence in all of India’s major e-commerce marketplaces, apart from its online platforms. They have served over 1 crore customers and impacted the lives of over 2,50,000 menstruators from underprivileged backgrounds through awareness drives and donated over a million menstrual care products.