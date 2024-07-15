Footwear brand Egoss to build a new manufacturing unit

With the new unit, the company aims to triple the production capacity to 3 million units a year.

New Delhi: New Delhi-based footwear brand Egoss has acquired a new production unit at Agra, a release by the company said on Monday. Once operational, the unit would increase the manufacturing capacity to almost 3 million pairs from the current 1 million pairs a year.

The new unit would also boost the ‘Make in India’ campaign and help raise the profile of Uttar Pradesh as an ideal investment destination. Agra, a geographical indication (GI)-tagged city for leather footwear, would also get another feather in its cap for being one of the leading cities in the world for footwear.

“We are quite positive that with enhanced production capacity, coupled with strategic market expansion and a commitment to innovation, along with strong belief in being environment-friendly, Egoss shall be synonymous with trust for generations to come,” said Ravindra Bhatia, founder, of Egoss.

Egos operates three brands in footwear – Lafattio (luxury footwear), and Ladyboss by Egoss (women’s footwear) and is available online and at over 2000+ outlets pan-India. The company also welcomes private labelling opportunities as it continues to expand its global footprint.

Egoss is a leading footwear brand in India, renowned for its handcrafted quality, timeless designs, and exceptional customer service. With a rich heritage and a commitment to innovation, Egoss offers a diverse range of footwear for men and women, catering to a wide range of styles and needs.

Established in 2006, Egoss is available in over 2000 leading retail stores across India including big retailers such as Metro Shoes, Mochi Shoes, INC.5, Centro and Regal. It is also available online through its website and on all leading digital marketplaces.