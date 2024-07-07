GreenStitch targets to manage 1 billion tonnes of carbon by 2030

So far, the sustainability solution provider has managed around 15 million tonnes of carbon emissions

Bengaluru: GreenStitch, a Bengaluru-based software as a solution (SaaS) provider focusing on sustainability in fashion and textiles, is targeting to manage one billion tonnes of carbon by 2030, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

“Currently, global emissions are around 54 billion tonnes, with projections indicating an increase to approximately 75 billion tonnes by 2030. So far, we have managed around 15 million tonnes of carbon emissions and by 2030, our target is to manage 1 billion tonnes,” said co-founder Makwana.

GreenStitch was established by Narendra Makwana and Arpit Samdani in April 2023. Within a year, the company provided sustainability solutions for over 100 factories.

Its current Indian clientele includes Eastman Exports, Filatex, Nahar Spinning Mills, EcoLine Clothing, Orient Hometex, Earthood, and SCM Garments. Globally, clients include IDH and Incredible Fashions, among others.

The sustainability solution provider aims to acquire more than 1,000 clients by the end of fiscal year 2025 and to work with over 10,000 factories by fiscal year 2026.

“We are primarily focusing on Southeast Asia, where the majority of the world’s textile and fashion emissions occur. In the future, we aim to expand our offerings beyond India and a few European countries to reach new markets,” said co-founder Samdani.

Currently, it caters to brands and factories involved in selling apparel, textiles, bags, footwear, and related accessories.

“Eventually, we may expand into beauty and skincare, but our focus will remain within the realm of fashion. Fashion alone presents a complex challenge, accounting for approximately 10 to 15% of global emissions. Projections suggest that within the next 15 to 20 years, it could become the largest emitting industry worldwide,” added Samdani.

Earlier, the company received funding from around six individuals involved in either the climate sector or the fashion industry. “Looking ahead, we may seek our next round of funding in a couple of months,” said Makwana.

For now, GreenStitch provides a total of five solutions to its clientele brands including carbon accounting, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting, product life cycle assessment (LCA), supply chain decarbonisation, and traceability.