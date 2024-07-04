Zepto offers multi-language support on its delivery partner app

The quick commerce player has tied up with Reverie Language Technologies to offer support in six regional languages towards overcoming challenges faced by delivery partners.

New Delhi: Mumbai-based quick commerce platform Zepto has taken a step towards offering a multi-lingual digital environment on the Zepto rider app to help overcome language challenges faced by its delivery partners.

The quick commerce player has partnered with Reverie Language Technologies, an AI-powered language technology platform that offers next-generation text, voice, and video localisation solutions for the same, a release by the company said on Thursday.

The partnership aims at localising the Zepto rider app and paves the way for a more accessible digital environment for delivery partners across India. The app has been contextually localised in six native languages Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi and Bengali.

“Our delivery partners, who often speak local languages, find it challenging to navigate an English-dominated digital landscape. By localising our rider app into native languages, we aim to make it more intuitive and user-friendly for them. This change already sees greater adoption among Zepto’s newly onboarded delivery partners,” said Shubham Agarwal, senior product manager, at Zepto.

Delivery partners are increasingly opting for the localised app in their native language, which indicates a successful adaptation among them. The strategic move has further enriched the engagement with the app’s additional features, including referral schemes and loyalty programs, eventually enhancing partner retention and engagement.

The localisation effort is part of a phased approach, focusing on gradually implementing it across various app modules, aiming to cover all regional languages. This phased approach allows Zepto to measure the adoption and impact of localisation, particularly among new delivery partners who are more receptive to using the app in their native language.

Looking ahead, the partnership between both the companies and the scope of the initiative by Zepto will continue to grow.

Founded in 2021 by Stanford University dropouts, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto became one of India’s fastest-growing internet companies of all time. Headquartered in Mumbai, Zepto has delivered over 10,000 products, ranging across categories in 10 minutes through a network of delivery hubs across the country to millions of customers.