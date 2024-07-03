Vedant Fashions launches new Manyavar-Mohey store in Bengaluru

The new Manyavar-Mohey store is located at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Kolkata-based ethnic wear retailer Vedant Fashions Ltd. has launched a new combined store of its brands Manyavar and Mohey in Bengaluru, a company official wrote on social media. The store is located at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.

“Continuous enhancement stands as one of the most pivotal aspects of the retail world, and our newest gem exemplifies this commitment. Proudly presenting the new ‘Manyavar-Mohey’ store at one of the most promising locations in Bengaluru – Orion Mall,” Nikhil Bhutada, head – retail business development at Manyavar-Mohey said in a LinkedIn post while sharing pictures for the new store.

The store provides a variety of items including lehengas, sarees, kurtas, dhotis, shararas, sherwanis, and Anarkali salwar suits, catering to men, women, and children.

Manyavar has more than 34 stores operating solely in Bengaluru.

Kolkata-based ethnic wear brand Manyavar was launched in 2002 by Ravi Modi and is parented by a 25-year-old company Vedant Fashions Ltd. The company forayed into women’s wear with the launch of Mohey in 2015.

Apart from Manyavar and Mohey, other fashion brands under Vedant Fashions include Manthan, Twamev and Mebav. The company has over 600 stores across 230 cities in India and 15 international stores in five countries across UAE, Canada, USA and UK.