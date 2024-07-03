V2 Retail Q1 revenue rises 57% to Rs 414 crore

The company has opened 10 new stores during the Q1 of financial year 2024-25

New Delhi: Value retail chain V2 Retail on Tuesday reported a 57.11% increase in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 414.17 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30.

The company had revenue from operations of Rs 263.61 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

“Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) June 30, 2024, stood at Rs 414.17 crore,” V2 Retail said in the filing while sharing a company update at the end of the quarter.

The company has achieved same-store sales growth (SSG) of around 37% in Q1FY25 as compared to Q1FY24, it added.

The total number of stores operated by V2 Retail stood at 127 as of June 30, 2024.

“The company has opened 10 new stores during the Q1 of financial year 2024-25. Total retail area as on June 30, 2024, was approximately 13.64 lakh sq. ft,” it said.

The Ram Chandra Agarwal family-promoted company also added the “standalone revenue from operations for QE June 30, 2024, given above is subject to limited review/ audited by the statutory auditors of the company”.

Shares of V2 Retail settled at Rs 767.65 apiece on the BSE, up 2.25% from the previous close