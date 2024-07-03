Forum Malls partners with Pathfinder for RetailGPT

RetailGPT will allow more than 200 brands at Forum Malls to use its ‘Just Prompt’ platform

Bengaluru: Real estate developer Prestige Group’s Forum Malls has partnered with retail technology company Pathfinder’s AI-powered digital platform, RetailGPT, the companies announced on Wednesday.

This strategic partnership was introduced at the recently concluded Phygital Retail Convention, held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

RetailGPT extends the reach of physical stores into the digital space using generative AI. It will allow more than 200 brands at Forum Malls to use its ‘Just Prompt’ platform, where users simply provide a prompt to receive personalised suggestions.

“Our collaboration with leaders like Forum Malls signifies more than just technological integration; it marks a pivotal shift towards enhancing retail experiences across the industry,” said Sadique Ahmed, chief executive officer of Pathfinder.

“RetailGPT is to serve as a dynamic tool for the entire retail sector. This platform empowers retailers to achieve unprecedented levels of personalisation and efficiency, ultimately driving their growth and success. We are committed to partnering with the retail industry to achieve a new standard of customer experience and operational excellence,” he added.

RetailGPT’s AI capabilities will facilitate real-time personalised interactions, allowing retailers to offer shopping experience that meet individual customer preference. It will also help to acquire customers, execute marketing strategies, prescriptive campaigns, events, instant gratification, personalised offers and promotions for shoppers.

The Prestige Group was founded by Razack Sattar in 1986 in Bengaluru. Today, the company boasts a portfolio of residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and leisure developments with a presence across cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mangalore, Mysore, and Goa. The company has four shopping centres encompassing nearly 2 million sq. ft. of retail space.