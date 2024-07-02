Crepdog Crew reopens experience store in Mumbai

The store was opened in May 2023 but got gutted in a fire 53 days after its opening

New Delhi: Sneaker reseller brand Crepdog Crew (CDC) has relaunched its experience store CDC Experience in Bandra West, Mumbai, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

The latest store spans 3,500 sq. ft. and features a sneaker wall with over 600 limited edition sneakers along with an exclusive collection of home-grown streetwear, hype clothing, and accessories from brands such as Balav, Beyond Extremes, Deadbear, Esthreall, Farak, Huemn, Kilogram, Natty Garb, Odd Mood and Warping Theories.

“We are excited to be back with our Mumbai store, which is the cornerstone of Mumbai’s sneaker and streetwear culture. We can’t wait to welcome the community back to an even more exciting CDC experience,” said Anchit Kapil, Co-founder and CEO, Crepdog Crew.

Co-founded in 2019 by Anchit Kapil, Bharat Mehrotra, and Shaurya Kumar, CDC started as an Instagram page. It caters to the sneaker and streetwear community. The brand has offline retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai. It plans to open a store in Hyderabad as well. In 2022, the retailer raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Rahul Kayan (Director, SMIFS Ltd), Harminder Sahni (founder of Wazir Advisors), fashion designers Masaba Gupta and Nikhil Mehra, Pharmeasy’s Dharmil Seth, Siddharth Shah, and Yogesh Shukla, and Ankit Solanki (partner at Capillary Ventures).