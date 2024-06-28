Tata Trent’s Samoh opens second store in Bengaluru

The new Samoh store is located at Jayanagar and is the brand’s fourth store in the country

Bengaluru: Ethnic wear brand Samoh by Trent Ltd. has launched its second store in Bengaluru, located at Jayanagar, the retailer announced in a press release on Friday.

“We are thrilled to open our second store in Bengaluru. It is our belief that this new store will resonate with all in the community for those who cherish and seek out refined elegance in their wardrobe,” said Venkatesalu P, chief executive officer of Trent Ltd.

Samoh, which made its debut in April 2023 with the launch of its first physical store spread across an area of 1,800 sq. ft. in Lucknow at Hazratganj, offers premium occasion wear for men and women.

The company opened its first store in Bengaluru, on 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar. Currently, it has four stores in India located in Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai, with plans to open in Hyderabad soon.

Trent Ltd. was established in 1998 as the retail arm of the Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate Tata Group. The company operates apparel brands Westside, Zudio, Utsa and Samoh; beauty, accessories and decor brand Misbu and hypermarket and supermarket store chain named Star Bazaar.